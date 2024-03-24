De Silva, Mendis achieve rare feat as Sri Lanka punish Bangladesh

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis became the third pair in Test history to score a century in both innings, as Sri Lanka stretched their lead in the first Test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The visitors reached 338-7 at tea on the third day at Sylhet, leading Bangladesh by 430 runs, with de Silva making 108 runs to go with his 102 in the first innings.

Kamindu Mendis, who also scored 102 runs in the first innings, reached the same milestone after de Silva to remain unbeaten on 100 at the interval.

The Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, of Australia achieved the feat against New Zealand in March 1974, before Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali emulated it against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

