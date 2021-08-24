Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year

The first-ever bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been postponed until next year over logistic and multiple issues, both boards decided on Tuesday.

"Pakistan has accepted Afghanistan Board's request to postpone next month's ODI series due to players' mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul and other issues," Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The series -- Afghanistan's home series -- due to be played in Sri Lankan port city of Hambantota was also hit by increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka where a ten-day lockdown was announced on Saturday.