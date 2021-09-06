Pakistan head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar step down

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

The PCB has appointed former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, while a decision on the team management for this year's Twenty20I World Cup will be taken closer to the tournament.