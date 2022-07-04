Pant falls after scoring fifty, India's lead swells at Edgbaston

India's Rishabh Pant followed his first innings 146 with a half-century as their overall lead swelled to 361 on day four of the rearranged fifth test against England at Edgbaston on Monday.

The tourists, 2-1 ahead in the series, were 229-7 at lunch with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (17) and tailender Mohammed Shami (13) in the middle.

Earlier, Stuart Broad earned England a breakthrough after India had resumed on 125-3.

Cheteshwar Pujara had been calmness personified in his dour knock of 66 but an uncharacteristic slash at a short and wide delivery from Broad had him caught at backward point.