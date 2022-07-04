Pant falls after scoring fifty, India's lead swells at Edgbaston

Shreyas Iyer hit three boundaries in his 19 but fell into a short ball trap, pulling Matthew Potts straight into the hands of James Anderson at mid-wicket.
Zak Crawley spilled a difficult catch at slip when Pant was on 45 and, while the batsman could not be denied his fifty, which he brought up with a boundary off Broad, his stay was soon cut short.
Pant attempted a reverse-sweep against left-arm spinner Jack Leach and Joe Root took a sharp catch in the slip.
Potts bounced out Shardul Thakur who suffered back-to-back knocks on the helmet in successive deliveries before being dismissed for four.