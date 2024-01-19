Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies

Australian Josh Hazlewood produced an inspired spell of seam bowling as Australia crushed the West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Bowling with almost metronomic precision, Hazlewood ended with 5-35 in the second innings after at one stage having figures of 4-2. Leading by 95 runs in the first innings, Australia dismissed the West Indies Friday morning for 120.

They then cruised to the winning target of 26 in under seven overs, although there was some late drama when, with the scores level, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the jaw by a Shamar Joseph bouncer.

There had been plenty of disquiet in Australia when the West Indies announced a touring squad missing a number of top players including former captain Jason Holder.