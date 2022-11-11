Even Kohli not safe as India plot change after T20 World Cup drubbing

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma could be victims of wholesale change to India’s Twenty20 team after the catastrophic ICC T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England.

England romped to a 10-wicket victory on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, chasing down the 169-run target with four overs to spare to set up a final on Sunday against India’s arch-rivals Pakistan.

Openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) did the damage against a muted Indian bowling attack lacking both fire and fury.

Cricket is by far the most popular sport in the world’s second most populous country, but India have not won a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and the painful wait goes on.