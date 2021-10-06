Pilot tastes bitter experience in BCB election

This was however the hat-trick victory of Swapon Chowdhury in BCB election, having won previously in 2013 and 2017. Pilot was councilor from Rajshahi division while Swapon Chowdhury came from Pabna district.

A popular organizer of Pabna district, Swapon has been working as the joint secretary of Pabna district sports body for a long time. He is also associated with various social and cultural organizations including Dhruv- Rudra Cricket Club, Pabna Rifle Club, former president of Rotary Club, life member of Uttaran Sahitya Asar.