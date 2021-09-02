Pitch 'tougher' than Australia series: Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said the pitch condition in the first T20I against New Zealand in Mirpur in Wednesday was even 'tougher' than the ones during the last series against Australia, reports news agency UNB.

Shakib took three wickets and scored 25 runs to win the player of the match award in the first T20I that Bangladesh won by seven wickets. It was Bangladesh’s maiden T20I win over the Black Caps.