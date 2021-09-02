Pitch 'tougher' than Australia series: Shakib

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, but they only managed to post 60 all out— their joint-lowest total in T20Is, and the lowest against Bangladesh by any team in the format.
New Zealand were unable to face Bangladeshi spinners, and the pacers as well. The hosts’ spinners bowled 12 overs in this match and conceded only 38 runs to take five wickets.
“New Zealand had to struggle on this wicket,” Shakib said after the match. “The wicket was tougher than the wickets we played on against Australia in the last series. New Zealand players are not experienced to play on these sorts of surfaces.”
Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets for Bangladesh, while Shakib and Nasum Ahmed took two wickets each, and Mahedi Hasan bagged one.
“Hitting big shots was very tough on this wicket. So it was important to take singles to keep the scoreboard afloat. The condition was so challenging for the batsmen,” Shakib added.
The other matches of this series will take place on 3, 5, 8 and 10 September respectively at the same venue, and all the matches will start at 4.00pm Bangladesh time.