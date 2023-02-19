Redemption for Shanto or another false dawn

The left-hander ended the BPL with 516 runs in 15 matches, 91 runs more than second-best Rony Talukdar from the Rangpur Riders.

In the prize-giving ceremony, Shanto, as expected, was awarded a cash prize of Tk 500,000 (five lakh) for topping the run-scorers list.

After posing for the photographers with the award Shanto was about to come down the stage when he was told to remain there.

To his apparent surprise and delight, he was chosen as the player of the tournament of BPL 2023. The 24-year-old won a cash prize of Tk one million (10 lakh), an award and more importantly put an exclamation point to what had been a stellar BPL season for him.