Pollard out as West Indies to bowl against India

The hosts chased down a modest target of 177 in 28 overs in the first match and bowling second remains a challenge with the dew expected to come around.
"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board," said Rohit who top-scored with 60 and led India to victory in his first match as full-time ODI captain on Sunday.
"We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board."
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (capt and wk), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)
TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)
Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)