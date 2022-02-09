Pollard out as West Indies to bowl against India

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a bid to keep their one-day international series alive Wednesday despite losing skipper Kieron Pollard to a niggle.

Nicholas Pooran stands in as skipper and Odean Smith replaces Pollard for the tourists, who lost the opening ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad.

"We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game," Pooran said at the toss.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made one change from Sunday's six-wicket win with vice captain K.L. Rahul returning to the side in place of Ishan Kishan.