Pollard says Holder death bowling will be key against India

"From a T20 perspective we saw Jason bowling at the death, couple of times he bowled and came out successful," Pollard told reporters.
"And being one of our senior bowlers he will have to take up the mantle that Bravo left and it's something that he is willing and ready to do."
West Indies endured some rough times after the disastrous defence of their T20 World Cup title was followed by a shock ODI series loss at home to Ireland.
But Pollard's team hit back with the England win and the big-hitter hopes a good showing in India will further prove their mettle.
"It was one more lesson, we are trying to get better as a team and I think we crossed that bridge and got here and we are looking forward to the series. For us it's another opportunity to improve our skills and another opportunity to test where we are in international cricket coming up against a formidable Indian team in their conditions," he said.
Pollard, who attracted a lot of flak after their loss to Ireland, broke into a song in the post-presentation ceremony following their England win.
Man of the match Holder said it was the "closest" they have felt as a group.
The 34-year-old Pollard, a veteran of 122 ODIs and 98 T20I matches, said he is protecting his players from external noise.
"We continue to protect one another in terms of what's happening outside," he said.
"One of the ways to protect the guys is for me to put on that cape and make my back broader so all the focus could be directed at me. The guys can go ahead and charter their way through international cricket."
The ODIs will be followed by three T20 matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.