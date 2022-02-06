Pollard says Holder death bowling will be key against India

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said Jason Holder will remain their go-to death bowler in white-ball cricket as they take on hosts India in a much-anticipated series.

The West Indies, who are fresh from a Twenty20I win against England, begin their tour of India with the first of the three one-day internationals in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Fast bowler Holder played a starring role in the team's series-clinching fifth T20I last month with four wickets in four balls to see off England.

Dwayne Bravo remained a death bowler expert in T20 cricket till his retirement last year and Pollard believes Holder is a worthy replacement.