Pooran refuses to give up hopes to win against Bangladesh

"It could happen. I feel like we still have a chance to win the series. Tomorrow we'll play our second match. We have to make sure that we can get on
the field with our best. We have to believe in ourselves and fight."
The 26-year-old cricketer is confident about his team's chance despite playing on slow wicket, which gave the visitors a homelike condition.
Pooran, however, is fascinated by the dedication, perseverance and hard work of the cricketers of the team. The West Indies wanted to beat Bangladesh after losing the ODI series 3-0 against Pakistan. But in the first ODI, Bangladesh won the match very easily.
"We're definitely a pretty good team. Now that has to be proved on the field. Our team is still young. Still we are not doing well as a team. We are working with ourselves. I hope we will form a formidable team with these cricketers soon," Pooran remarked.
"It's nice to see each of the boys work with themselves on the field. As a captain you can't ask for more. I hope, our learning process will not end. We are getting cooperation from the management. The audience, the media andand everyone is by our side. Only by trusting and believing in us can we do better in the future."
Bangladesh have not lost an ODI series to the West Indies since 2014. From 2018 to till now, they won four straight ODI series against the Caribbean. They won all of the last nine matches against them at home, away and even in neutral venues.