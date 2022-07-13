Pooran refuses to give up hopes to win against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran refused to give up the hopes of winning the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh despite losing the first match by six wickets, which extended their losing streak against Tigers to nine, reports BSS.

The attacking batsman is hopeful his team will win the series if they play good cricket in the last two ODIs. He is in fact upbeat to bounce back, denying Bangladesh the 10th straight victory against them.

"We know Bangladesh have won a number of ODIs against us," Pooran told the Caribbean media on Tuesday.