Pope and Bairstow rebuild England innings after Yadav blows

England's Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow forged an unbroken 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket to guide the hosts to 139-5 against India at lunch on day two of the fourth test on Friday.

England lost two wickets in the morning session to slump to 62-5 but Pope and Bairstow capitalised on some erratic bowling by the Indian seamers to prop up the innings.

Pope was batting on 38 at the break, while Bairstow was on 34 with England 52 behind at the Oval.