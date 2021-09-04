Pope and Woakes edge England ahead of India in fourth Test

Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes both scored valuable fifties on their return to Test cricket as England recovered from a top-order collapse to build a lead over India at the Oval on Friday.

Pope made 81 on his Surrey home ground and all-rounder Woakes exactly 50 before England were dismissed for 290 in reply to India's first-innings 191 on the second day of the fourth Test.

India then held firm to be 43-0 in their second innings at stumps, a deficit of 56 runs.

Rohit Sharma was 20 not out and KL Rahul 22 not out, with this intriguing five-match series level at 1-1.