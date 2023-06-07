Australia’s Cummins confirms Boland to play WTC final

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed fellow fast bowler Scott Boland will play the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India beginning at The Oval on Wednesday.

Australia had added Michael Neser to their 15-man squad after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the one-off contest with a side strain and an Achilles issue.

The Australia skipper said picking Boland ahead of Neser as the third pacer, behind Cummins and Mitchell Starc, was “no surprise” considering the variety the Victorian offered.

“We’re big on everyone bowling slightly differently,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the match.