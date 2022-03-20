Power hitting is a very dangerous word: Albie Morkel

So strength is the main factor. Then what needs to be done to turn a batsman into a power hitter?
You see, “power hitting” is a very dangerous word to use. The main thing is the batsman being mentally ready to hit boundaries, his mental makeup needs to be as such. It’s not that you have to hit sixes all the time. I believe it’s possible for all batsmen to transform themselves into power hitters and increase their ability to hit boundaries more consistently.
Did you notice this ability in the Bangladeshi batsmen?
After speaking to a few of the players, I felt that they haven’t spent a lot of time to improve on this aspect. It’s true that it’s difficult to do this on Bangladeshi wickets. But I believe, through regular practice, these players can increase this ability by quite a bit.
Can you name one or two batsmen in the Bangladesh team who can transform into a true power hitter?
I need more time to make such an assessment. But I have noticed that they are very eager to learn. There are some good signs too.
You had a very small window to work with the Bangladesh team. How much do you feel you have helped the batsmen?
You’re right, I worked with them for just three days. It’s not enough time to even make a mild impact. At first I need to assess where the players are at, how they are batting and then fix their basic issues. Honestly speaking, this is an enjoyable aspect of the game. There is nothing more delightful than watching the ball sailing away in the air.
With the emergence of Twenty20 cricket, it has become essential for the batters to possess the ability to hit big shots. Do you feel, all international sides should keep a specialist coach for this at all times?
I definitely think so and in the future we will see this happening for sure. As you said, this is now an essential part of cricket. I believe, through proper training, it’s possible for every player to apply more strength in their batting.
You were the assistant coach of Namibia. Are you still continuing with this job?
At the moment, I don’t have any written agreement with them. But I have promised them that I will stay connected with them as an advisor.
Do you want to work with the Bangladesh team for a long term?
If I get a proposal that suits me, then maybe I won’t say no.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy