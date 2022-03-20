Power hitting is a very dangerous word: Albie Morkel

There is a lot of talk about “power hitting” nowadays. You worked with the Bangladesh team as their power hitting coach. Can you explain the basics of power hitting?

Firstly, one needs to have a strong base while batting and to increase their physical ability. The strength needs to come from the shoulder while batting, not the back. You have to keep your eyes precisely on the ball and wait till it comes into your hitting range. Then, you have to swing the bat with all your might.