Rubaba Dowla becomes head of women’s cricket

Rubaba Dawla has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing.

Amidst the controversy over women's cricket for several days, the only female director of BCB has been given the responsibility.

The BCB announced the decision to restructure the standing committees in a press release today, Tuesday.

The day after the BCB elections on 6 June, the BCB distributed 23 standing committees. At that time, Rubaba had not yet become the BCB director.