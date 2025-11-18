Rubaba Dowla becomes head of women’s cricket
Rubaba Dawla has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing.
Amidst the controversy over women's cricket for several days, the only female director of BCB has been given the responsibility.
The BCB announced the decision to restructure the standing committees in a press release today, Tuesday.
The day after the BCB elections on 6 June, the BCB distributed 23 standing committees. At that time, Rubaba had not yet become the BCB director.
On the 3 November of this month, the National Sports Council ( nominated her as the director. This time, she has been given the responsibility of the women's wing in place of Abdur Razzak.
Razzak, who has been the head of this department for a long time, has now been made the vice chairman of the same department. This former national team spinner has also been made the head of the High Performance Unit (HP).
Until now, the head of HP was former national team captain Khaled Masud, who has now been made the chairman of the Grounds Committee. BCB President Aminul Islam himself was in charge of women's cricket. Now, in addition to the BPL Governing Council, Aminul has the responsibility of the Working Committee.