Rubaba Dowla becomes BCB director

Corporate personality and women’s sports organiser Rubaba Dowla has been appointed as a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The National Sports Council (NSC) officially sent a letter to the BCB today, Monday, nominating her as a councillor. With Rubaba’s inclusion, the BCB’s 25-member Board of Directors is now complete.

The country’s highest cricket authority has two councillors nominated by the NSC. Following the BCB Board of Directors elections on 6 October, the NSC initially nominated two councillors, one of whom, Ishfaq Ahsan, became a subject of controversy. Today’s NSC letter mentioned that Ishfaq Ahsan has “resigned”.