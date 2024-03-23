Vishwa takes four to leave Bangladesh trailing by 92

Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 188 runs on Saturday during the second afternoon of the first Test in Sylhet.

Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha each claimed three to leave the hosts trailing Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 280 by 92 runs.

Sri Lanka were 19-1 in response after Nahid Rana sent back Nishan Madushka for 10 at the stroke of tea, with Dimuth Karunaratne still at the crease.

Nightwatchman Taijul Islam top-scored with a career-best 47 for Bangladesh after resuming on 32-3 alongside opener Mahmudul Hasan.

