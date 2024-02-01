Mahmudullah making his way back into the T20 squad

The deadline to announce the 15-member squad for the T20 International World Cup ends 1 May. There is no obligation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to declare the primary squad before that. However, any changes to the squad declared on 1 May must be made by 25 May. The World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA starts 1 June.

Although there is no obligation from the ICC to declare any primary squad, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selection panel has finalised a likely squad considering the lengthy process to get US visas.

According to reliable sources, Mahmudullah Riyad has also been included in the 30-member squad at the last moment. The 15-member squad will be selected from these 30 players.