New Zealand power to 340-run lead as England crumble

England's hopes of a series clean sweep all but evaporated on Sunday as they capitulated on day two of the third Test to trail New Zealand by 340 runs.

The home side skittled England for 143 before reaching 136-3 by stumps in their second innings in Hamilton, enjoying easily their best day of a series in which they had been outplayed until now.

Kane Williamson was at the crease on 50 and Rachin Ravindra two.

Williamson put on 89 for the second wicket with Will Young (60) following the departure of captain Tom Latham for 19.

Scoreless nightwatchman Will O'Rourke gave England captain Ben Stokes (2-45) a second wicket soon before the close.