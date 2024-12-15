England crumble to 143 all out against New Zealand after O'Rourke blast

Pace bowler Will O'Rourke ripped out three key wickets as England crumbled to 143 all out Sunday and leave New Zealand in command of the third Test in Hamilton.

The tourists lost their last eight wickets for 66 runs to trail by 204 runs in response to the home side's first-innings 347. New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on.

O'Rourke (3-33) ignited the rout, prising out the ICC ranked first and second-best Test batters -- Harry Brook and Joe Root -- in a ferocious post-lunch spell.