England thrash New Zealand to win series

An aggressive England dominated from start to finish to thrash New Zealand by 323 runs on Sunday in the second Test and emphatically win the series with a match to go.

Joe Root scored a century before England's bowlers knocked over New Zealand for 259 in the final session of day three, clinching a series on New Zealand soil for the first time since 2008.

As with their eight-wicket loss in Christchurch, New Zealand were outplayed for long periods, although Tom Blundell showed some late resistance with a century as he fought bravely in the unlikely pursuit of a winning target of 583.