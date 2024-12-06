Brook smashes century to put England on top of NZ

It was a fast-moving opening day, in a similar vein to the first Test in Christchurch, which England won by eight wickets in three and a half days.

Brook set the tone with his brilliant 123 off 115 balls, following on from his match-winning 171 at Hagley Oval.

He again rescued England, who had crumbled in the first hour to 43-4 after being sent in on a green Basin Reserve pitch.

Brook described it as the “favourite” of his eight centuries in 23 Tests, surpassing even his 317 against Pakistan on a friendly batting surface in Multan in October.

With England in trouble, he took the fight to the home seamers by charging down the pitch to put them off their line.

“Just the circumstances really. The pitch was doing quite a bit, seaming and swinging, and I put my attacking mode on, really took it to them,” Brook said.

“In the situation of the game, and the way I played, I felt I was really putting them under a lot of pressure.”