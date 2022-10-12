Roger Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI president

Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next BCCI president replacing Sourav Ganguly while BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary. At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for 18 October.