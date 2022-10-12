Roger Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI president

Senior BCCI administrator Rajeev Shukla will remain the Vice-President of the board while Ashish Sellar is likely to take over as the new treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal.
Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee and he is also the member of 1983 World Cup winning team. The former pacer Roger Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president. Binny, 67, is currently president of Karnataka State Cricket Association.
The nominations can be filed on 11 and 12 October, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on 13 October and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by 14 October.
Sourav Ganguly, the current president of BCCI, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.