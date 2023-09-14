Pakistan bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka after rain forced the knockout Asia Cup contest to 45-overs-a-side on Thursday.

The match is effectively a semi-final with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

The start of the match has been delayed by 75 minutes due to heavy rain in the afternoon and more expected in the evening.