South Africa win toss, bowl first against New Zealand

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Dubai on Sunday.

"It has worked pretty well for us," said Wolvaardt who announced the same side as beat Australia in the semis.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who played in their last final against Australia 14 years ago, said she would have batted anyway if she had won the toss.

"We just want to put runs on the board for the final," said Devine who also announced an unchanged side.

There will be a new name on the trophy whoever wins after both sides knocked out two of the three previous winners in the semi-finals.