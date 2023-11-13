Dravid likes India's 'vibe and energy' ahead of World Cup semi-final

India coach Rahul Dravid says he backs the "vibe and energy" in his team as they plot World Cup semi-final revenge over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Four years ago, New Zealand defeated India in the last-four by just 18 runs in a game which stretched across two days due to rain.

That loss extended India's wait for a third World Cup title after 1983 and their 2011 triumph on home ground.

Five of the men who featured in the 2019 semi-final in Manchester -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja -- will play in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says 'you don't know anything'," said Dravid on Sunday after India trounced Netherlands by 160 runs to complete a perfect group stage of nine wins in nine matches.

"I think we will be inauthentic if we say 'it's just another game'. Yes, of course it's the semi-final, but I think our processes and what we have done in each and every game is not going to change.

"There is going to be certain amount of pressure but I think the way we have responded to the pressure so far gives us lot of belief and lot of confidence. I am confident of the vibe and energy in the group."

