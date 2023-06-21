Miraz excited by Afghan challenge

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was heading towards the Academy ground with a bat in both of his hands. On his way, he panned towards the media personnel and said, “I better get some practice now, that’s the main thing right now.”

Afghanistan series, Asia Cup, a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at home against New Zealand and then the ODI World Cup– this is what the Bangladesh team’s calendar looks like for the next few months. So naturally, the only thing on the minds of the Tigers right now is ODI cricket.