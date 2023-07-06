BCB tried to deter Tamim, but failed

Tamim on 4 July night informed the journalists who are in Chattogram to cover the series, about arranging a press conference today.

Tamim’s decision to hold the press conference reached the BCB highups including president Nazmul Hassan last night but they could not reach him. Tamim did not respond to their calls, did not reply to their text messages.

Two BCB directors could finally contact Tamim this morning and they requested him not to take the decision of retirement. They also told Tamim that the board sticks to its plan to keep him as ODI captain till the upcoming World Cup in India. Also, the directors told Tamim that he could easily play on for two more years as a batsman. But Tamim stuck to his guns.

The two board directors then even told Tamim that he can take rest from the ongoing series, take treatment for the back pain he has been suffering from to become fully fit before the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. But, Tamim refused the request.