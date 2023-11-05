Hathurusingha takes blame for Bangladesh’s debacle

When asked about his future as Bangladesh coach, Hathurusingha pushed the ball to the BCB’s court by saying: “It’s not up to me. It just has to be decided by the board.”

He also tried to defend himself by saying that he didn’t get enough time ahead of the World Cup to regroup the side.

“You know, I started seven months ago, so I had seven months. And then there are certain things beyond my control happening in between as well - all these things, I don’t think is the right forum or time for me to think or discuss. At the moment my focus is this game, how we can win the next game,” he added.

“I’m only 7 months into the job - There’s not much I can do within seven months what I have what I did was just take the team from where the team was and make sure that they were prepared for this actually it’s my work has to start after this, because it’s World Cup is separating to prepare, and then it’s taking the team forward. It is a very different challenge.”

“My biggest challenge at the moment, keep that environment as stress-free as possible from every angle for them to help them perform to their best ability.”

Hathurusingha also stood by the comment of playing the semi-final. “It’s not a wrong comment because we all want to do well. We have a high hope and we have the expectation to do well and we thought that we are capable of doing but then we couldn’t achieve so it’s not a wrong comment.”