Terror activities being carried out in Tamim’s name, claims sports adviser
There have been statements and counter statements being issued over the last few days ahead of the imminent Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections.
At a press conference held at the Fars Hotel in the capital on Sunday, former national team captain Tamim Iqbal alleged that efforts were being made from the highest levels of government to influence the BCB election.
Tamim himself is a candidate in the election. Although he did not name anyone directly, his remarks were widely seen as alluding to youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.
In response, Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, in an interview with Jamuna Television on Sunday night, dismissed the allegation, insisting that the government was not interfering in the election.
On the contrary, he claimed, certain quarters were seeking to exploit Tamim Iqbal to secure their own advantage. Terror activities are being carried out in Tamim’s name, Asif Mahmud claimed.
Tamim attended the press conference of a faction of district, divisional and club organisers yesterday. Allegations have been raised from there that the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the National Sports Council were trying to influence the BCB election through various official letters.
Responding to these accusations, Asif Mahmud told Jamuna Television, “If you call the government’s routine activities interference, then one must first understand the extent of the government’s jurisdiction. If something is done beyond its mandate, you may call that unlawful interference, and you may take legal steps accordingly. If necessary, you can even approach the ICC (International Cricket Council) and inform them that guidelines are being violated here.”
Offering further clarification, he said, “I can speak to anyone under our authority. My secretary can speak to them. This is just a routine activity of the government. You cannot call this interference.”
Asif Mahmud alleged that the real pressure was not coming from the ministry but from political quarters. “In many places, local political leaders have phoned deputy commissioners. I would call this unlawful interference. Senior political leaders are making phone calls and instructing that councillors must be sent. That is politicisation.”
According to him, certain groups were attempting to exploit Tamim’s public standing.
He alleged, “People in Tamim bhai’s name are abducting individuals to capture club councillorships. Then, on behalf of Tamim bhai, Bulbul bhai was phoned and told, ‘Withdraw from the election, we will make you CEO.’ What would you call this? These are terrorist activities—and those are being carried out keeping a cricketer like Tamim Iqbal’s stature in front. I do not know how far he realises that these terrorist activities are being conducted in his name.”
Wishing for a fair contest, Adviser Asif Mahmud concluded, “My wish is that the election be 100 per cent free and fair. If my favourite cricketer, Tamim Iqbal, were contesting as a representative of Bangladesh’s fans, I would perhaps be happier—rather than seeing him stand on behalf of a political party.”