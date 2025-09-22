Terror activities being carried out in Tamim’s name, claims sports adviser

There have been statements and counter statements being issued over the last few days ahead of the imminent Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections.

At a press conference held at the Fars Hotel in the capital on Sunday, former national team captain Tamim Iqbal alleged that efforts were being made from the highest levels of government to influence the BCB election.

Tamim himself is a candidate in the election. Although he did not name anyone directly, his remarks were widely seen as alluding to youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.