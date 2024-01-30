Injured Jadeja and KL Rahul out of 2nd Test against England

India's Test team has suffered two major blows with bowler Ravindra Jadeja and key batsman KL Rahul out due to injury for the team's next clash against England, the cricket board said Monday.

Rohit Sharma's India lost the nail-biting first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday after being ahead in the match for most of the opening three days.

India is due to play England in the second of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam starting Friday.