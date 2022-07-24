Shakib serves legal notice to Banglalink, Jamuna Bank

Both the organisations have been asked to remove Shakib's photos, brand, signature etc used in different places for business purposes within seven days.
The companies have been warned of legal action for failure to follow the notice.
According to the notice, on 21 January in 2014, a deal was signed between Shakib and Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd for using Shakib's popular brand image on a limited scale for their business purpose.
Although the deal expired on 20 January, 2016, the company continued to use the brand image of the Bangladesh team cricket allrounder and then he decided to send a legal notice, said lawyer Ashraful Hadi.