Australia’s Warner concussed, out of ongoing India Test

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sports protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore (starting 1 March) in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” it added.
Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first wicket to fall for Australia after taking 21 balls to make his first runs.
He had faced a barrage of short balls by Siraj and took a couple of blows, on the elbow and the head, before being caught behind by Mohammed Shami.
He did not come out to field and fellow opener Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with 81 in Australia’s 263, said his senior partner felt “weary” after the hit on the head.
Australia, who lost the opener of the four-match series, were bowled out in the final session on Friday after electing to bat first.