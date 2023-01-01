If I could win it six times, why not a seventh: Shakib

I want to say this beforehand, I don’t think I will make the list of award winners in the performance category for 2022. But even if I don’t get a chance to get on stage, I will be sitting in the audience section if I’m in the country, Inshallah. Yes, I will definitely try to perform really well to defend our title (smiles). 2023 is a very important year for our cricket. I will try to do something great. That will help me win this award once again, but the main intention behind me wanting to perform well is to contribute to the team. The more I can contribute, naturally, the team’s chances to do well will increase. The others will also have to play well. But if I play well, it will greatly benefit the team.