Liyanage, Mendis guide Sri Lanka to 255 all out against Bangladesh

Janith Liyanage and Kusal Mendis hit half-centuries to guide Sri Lanka to 255 in 48.5 overs, in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Liyanage top-scored with 67 off 69 balls, after Mendis made 59 off 75 balls in Sri Lanka's roller-coaster innings, after they elected to bat first.

The visitors got off to a rollicking start with Pathum Nissanka (36) and Avishka Fernando (33) in the opening stand.

But pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed three wickets in quick succession to stop their run flow, finishing with 3-44.

