Rain forces washout as India-South Africa series ends 2-2

The fifth and deciding Twenty20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain in Bangalore on Sunday with the series ending level at 2-2.

Indian skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said India's different approach to win matches has paid off after their Twenty20 international series against South Africa ended 2-2 with the final game being washed out.

The hosts bounced back from 2-0 down to level the series with convincing victories in the absence of top stars including regular captain Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli.

Rain played spoilsport in the series decider in Bangalore when persistent showers forced umpires to call off the match with just 3.3 overs bowled and India on 28-3 after being put into bat first.