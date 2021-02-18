Rajasthan Royals pick Mustafizur

The left-arm pacer debuted in IPL in 2016 after his heroic entry into international cricket in 2015. In his debut season, Mustafizur bagged 17 wickets for SRH and won the emerging player of the season award.

However, in his second season in IPL, Mustafizur failed to shine for Sunrisers. He then got a chance to play for the most successful team of IPL- Mumbai Indians for Rs 22 million.



