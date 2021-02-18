Rajasthan Royals pick Mustafizur

Rajasthan Royals picked up Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the players auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, reports UNB.
After Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan is Mustafziur's third IPL team.
He was listed in set four of players' auction and his base price was Rs 10 million. Rajasthan secured his service at the base price.
The left-arm pacer debuted in IPL in 2016 after his heroic entry into international cricket in 2015. In his debut season, Mustafizur bagged 17 wickets for SRH and won the emerging player of the season award.
However, in his second season in IPL, Mustafizur failed to shine for Sunrisers. He then got a chance to play for the most successful team of IPL- Mumbai Indians for Rs 22 million.
Injuries and lack of form forced Mustafiz out of this T20 league after IPL's 2018 edition.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 32 million. Shakib had previously enjoyed two successful title-winning campaigns for KKR.