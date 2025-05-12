Rishad apologises for controversial remarks about Mitchell and Curran

Bangladeshi cricketer Rishad Hossain got his first experience of playing in a foreign franchise league with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He also performed well for the franchise, Lahore Qalandars, by taking nine wickets in five matches.

However, due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, there came an announcement about suspension on the PSL last Friday. Then Rishad returned to Bangladesh via Dubai the following day, on Saturday.

This Bangladeshi leg-spinning all-rounder gave an interview shortly after arriving in Dubai.