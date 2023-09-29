Bangladesh bowl out Sri Lanka for 263

Mahedi Hasan led the charge as the Bangladesh bowlers overcame a poor start to bowl out Sri Lanka to 263 in 49.1 overs in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India on Friday.

Off-spinner Mahedi finished with 3-36 while four other bowlers took one wicket each as the Tigers bundled out Sri Lanka for a below par total after the Lankans had gone off to a flying start.

Pathum Nissanka (68 off 64 balls) and Dhananjaya de Silva (55 off 79 balls) hit half-centuries but losing wickets at regular succession didn’t allow the islanders to launch in the final overs as they had to settle for a score lower than their expectations.