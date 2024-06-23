Shakib blasts Bangladesh's lack of 'fight'

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit out at the Tigers' lack of "fight" after a 50-run rout by India effectively ended their T20 World Cup dreams.

Saturday's mauling was Bangladesh's second defeat in the Super Eights after an opening loss to Australia.

"We were always thinking that we came to do something good and we will do it," said former skipper Shakib who was playing in his 128th T20 international.