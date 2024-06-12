Is this the beginning of the end of Shakib?

This question hovered about sometime in the past too, but has never been so strident. The ongoing T20 World Cup is probably bringing a new experience for Shakib Al Hasan, and perhaps a message too.

Bangladesh’s position in the group table has made the next two matches against the Netherlands and Nepal, two relatively weaker teams, important enough. But the Tigers have already completed two big matches already. Did Shakib Al Hasan play in those matches? It takes a moment to recollect.

All-rounders have an opportunity to make up for their bowling failure with the batting and vice versa. Shakib had also done that on many occasions in his career. But did he ever fail so miserably in both batting and bowling in a big stages for two consecutive matches? One can barely remember that.