Is this the beginning of the end of Shakib?
This question hovered about sometime in the past too, but has never been so strident. The ongoing T20 World Cup is probably bringing a new experience for Shakib Al Hasan, and perhaps a message too.
Bangladesh’s position in the group table has made the next two matches against the Netherlands and Nepal, two relatively weaker teams, important enough. But the Tigers have already completed two big matches already. Did Shakib Al Hasan play in those matches? It takes a moment to recollect.
All-rounders have an opportunity to make up for their bowling failure with the batting and vice versa. Shakib had also done that on many occasions in his career. But did he ever fail so miserably in both batting and bowling in a big stages for two consecutive matches? One can barely remember that.
His performance hit a nadir against South Africa as he bowled only an over in the match. It was unprecedented, since Shakib did not have a past record of bowling just a single over in T20 internationals when Bangladesh bowled full 20 overs.
It was during Shakib’s bowling against Sri Lanka in the first match, the grip of Bangladesh’s bowling started to become flaccid. He conceded four boundaries in his second over. The captain brought him in again later, perhaps because he is Shakib. But Shakib could not finish his quota of four overs; perhaps the captain did not bank on Shakib or did not deem it necessary.
In two matches out of his 124-match international T20 career, Bangladesh could not bowl a single ball as the matches were washed out. In the remaining 122 matches, Shakib bowled a single over only once. However, that match against Ireland in March, 2023, was curtailed to only eight overs due to rain.
The captain gave Mahmudullah three overs against the Proteas and brought Rishad into attack in 19th over of the match despite the leggie conceding 28 runs in his first three overs. Yet, the captain did not consider Shakib who had his three overs left. The reason could have been known from the horse’s mouth had the captain Najmul Hossain come to the post-match press conference. Still, without hearing from the captain, it can be surmised that he could not trust his most experienced bowler at that moment.
No matter how unsuccessful with the ball, Shakib had the opportunity to atone for the failure with the willow as he had done many times in the past. The stage was set for Shakib against Sri Lanka to finish the chase after 63-run fourth wicket partnership of Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das well nigh did it for the team. When Shakib came in to bat after Hridoy’s departure, Bangladesh required only 34 runs from 50 balls. At that point there was no pressure of asking rate, if there was any that might be of the pressure of the occasion, of the expectation to start off the World Cup campaign auspiciously. But who else is more experienced in the team to shoo away that pressure than Shakib?
Is this Shakib we are talking about, or his shadow! Or should we not beat about the bush and simply ask the plain question asked at the headline! Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of Shakib in this World Cup?
But the way he got out leaving the team in danger did not reflect his experience! Bangladesh could have even lost the match. If they did, Shakib could have surely been crucified. Expectation from Shakib’s experienced bat was also high in that minefield pitch against South Africa. But his pull, and subsequent demise, off the most dangerous of the Proteas bowlers did not bespoke of his experience.
Shakib has been wicketless bowling four overs in two matches. He scored only 11.
Asking this question is risky, as you cannot just write off the champions. The champions might give a befitting reply and embarrass you with their performance. When Sachin Tendulkar was undergoing a bad patch, Times of India published that story, headlined ‘Endulkar?’ during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006. But the master blaster Tendulkar not just played on for seven more years, but scored effusively.
Perhaps none spoke of Shakib’s end in the past, but he had his bad patches also. But Shakib was quick to stop the whisper with his on field performance. At least one such incident comes to mind immediately when Shakib silenced the catcall around his performance in 2017 Champions Trophy. At that point of time, an unprecedented decision to drop Shakib in the New Zealand match was confirmed. The decision was confirmed, as it was taken in Dhaka. But captain Mashrafe and coach Hathurusingha joined hands to forestall the execution of Shakib’s exclusion. You should remember what Shakib did in that New Zealand game.
Can Shakib bounce back again this time? Of course he has the chance. At least he will get the Netherlands and Nepal in next two matches and that too in the favourable condition of Saint Vincent. Also, Shakib is well acquainted with the majority of Caribbean stadiums, thanks to his experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League. The two matches will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent where Shakib has good memories of captaining the Tigers for the first time in 2009 after Mashrafe got injured in the first Test.
However, gone are the days of these good old days. Shakib is also no longer a young lad. He has entangled himself with many things outside cricket and his life is no more that simple. Can he really rebound against all odds like he did in the past? Or is this World Cup going to be the beginning of the end of Shakib?