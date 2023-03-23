From Ranatunga to high school kids: The tragic decline of Sylhet League

Whenever a bunch of Sylhet cricketers get together for a chat, one match often comes up in the discussions. It was a match between Gymkhana and Anirban in the 1988 Sylhet Cricket league.

In front of a packed crowd, Anirban posted 212 batting first. That match ended in a tie. But that’s not why the match is considered memorable.

The reason why that match is still in discussions is because that day Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga played for Anirban. There were no overseas cricketers in the Gymkhana team, but national team cricketer Golam Faruk played for them.