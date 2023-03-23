Sylhet cricketers paying for protest with ‘silent ban’

Have you ever seen a team be so short on cricketers, that the coach himself had to put on the jersey and join his team on the field?

Al Wadud, coach of the Sylhet district team, did exactly that in their last match of the National Cricket Championship.

Just last season, Sylhet were crowned champions in the National Cricket Championship. But just one year after winning the competition after a gap of 28 years, Sylhet have been relegated to the second division.