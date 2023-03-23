Sylhet cricketers paying for protest with ‘silent ban’

This downfall was caused by the ongoing conflict between the local cricketers and the Sylhet District Sports Association (DSA).
Sylhet unit of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and Sylhet Cricket Association demanded to hold the Sylhet Premier League under the relegation league system. After their demand was rejected, the local cricketers decided to boycott all cricket under the Sylhet DSA. They also formed a human chain where they threatened going on a hunger strike. Still, the district sports body didn’t respond positively.
This year’s Sylhet Premier League took place without any professional cricketers. The Sylhet team for the national championship was also formed with inexperienced, amateur cricketers. The professional cricketers in Sylhet feel that they are effectively facing a ‘silent ban’ from Sylhet cricket.
A section of the cricketers alleged that the district sports association is punishing them for their protest by blocking their path of return to cricket. General secretary of Sylhet CWAB Imran Ali said, “We didn’t take part in the tournament, didn’t play for the district team. Later, when we saw that the district team was struggling, we wanted to let our promising cricketers take part. But they (Sylhet DSA) didn’t give us that chance. We didn’t play in the league, that’s why we were not included in the team. We have been handed a silent ban.”
The cricketers are pointing fingers at Sylhet DSA general secretary Mahiuddin Ahmed. But he, on the other hand, is shifting the blame on cricketers, “The cricketers didn’t have to protest. This could’ve been solved amicably. In their letter they mentioned Papon bhai (Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan), and the prime minister. Only the ICC was missing. They didn’t need to go that far. We could’ve solved this ourselves.”
So, did the cricketers fall victim of DSA’s retaliation? He bypassed this question, saying, “We are not saying that. All we are saying is that this could’ve been solved differently.”
The cricketers wanted a relegation league, which would’ve forced the clubs to form strong squads and not mediocre ones. As a result, more professional cricketers would get picked to play. The matches also would’ve become more competitive.
But Mahiuddin claimed that the clubs are not willing to play a relegation league, “I can’t just decide this by myself. The clubs also need to be on board.”
Mahiuddin owns two clubs in the Sylhet league. But rumours are swirling that he is also involved with four-five other clubs.
But Mahiuddin rejected that claim, “These are all lies. I run two clubs. I also have an academy outside of that. I’ve nothing else. If every club agrees, I’m willing to include a relegation league.”
The cricketers have suffered financially due to the boycott. Sylhet CWAB is now planning to stage a tournament titled Ragib Ali T20 Cricket Tournament. Sylhet CWAB, Sylhet Cricketers Association president and former national team left-arm spinner Enamul Hauqe Jr hoped that this tournament will financially benefit the cricketers. But this, at best, is a temporary solution.
Enamul wants a swift end to the conflict, “We don’t want to go against anyone. We had raised a demand, which wasn’t fulfilled. Now, they need to assure us that the standards will be good. We also want to return to the field.”
