Day of destiny for India in World Cup final against Australia

India will carry the hopes of billions of fans in the cricket crazy country and beyond when the unbeaten hosts face Australia in Sunday's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

A showpiece match at the 130,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium -- named after the Indian prime minister, who is expected to attend the game -- will also feature a pre-match fly-past by the Indian Air Force as well as choreographed displays featuring dozens of dancers and light shows during the innings breaks.

Everything promises to be on a suitably grand scale given India is the economic powerhouse of the game. But the cricket too could well live up to the occasion.

Unbeaten hosts India have won 10 games in a row on their way to the finish of the tournament as they seek a third World Cup title to follow their stunning victory over the West Indies in a 1983 final at Lord's and a 2011 home triumph sealed with victory against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.