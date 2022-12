Mehidy Hasan Miraz stars as Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Miraz built an unbeaten 51-run partnership off 39 deliveries with the last batter Mustafizur Rahman after Bangladesh were 136 for nine replying to India's modest total of 187.

This is the highest ever 10th wicket partnership for Bangladesh in ODIs.

