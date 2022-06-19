Roach puts WI on verge of victory against battling Bangladesh

Veteran pacer Kemar Roach's enduring quality and consistency put the West Indies within 35 runs of victory over Bangladesh going into the fourth day of the first Test.

His five for 53 from 24.5 overs in the Bangladesh second innings total of 245 looked, briefly, as if it would be overshadowed though by a stunning West Indies collapse in pursuit of a modest target of 84 as the hosts slipped to nine for three late on the third day Saturday.

Those three wickets by seamer Khaled Ahmed - he removed captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Raymon Reifer and Nkrumah Bonner in quick succession - lit a fire under the Bangladeshis.

Although opener John Campbell and fellow-Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood avoided any further alarms in taking the score to 49 at the close, the visitors will still be clinging to hopes of more miraculous events on Sunday morning.