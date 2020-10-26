Rohit, Ishant left out of India's squad for Australia tour

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma has been left out of India's upcoming tour of Australia due to injury after the country's cricket board announced the Test and limited-overs squads on Monday.

Paceman Ishant Sharma also misses out of the highly-anticipated series that includes four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in the coming months.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.