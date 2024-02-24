Tamim blitz takes Barishal to BPL playoffs

Captain Tamim Iqbal led from the front as Fortune Barishal confirmed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs as the fourth and last team after beating Comilla Victorians by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Barishal's victory effectively ruined Khulna Tigers' hopes to give a shot to playoffs. Khulna took on Sylhet Strikers in the last match of the BPL group phase Friday, but the match turned out to be an inconsequential one.