Tamim blitz takes Barishal to BPL playoffs
Captain Tamim Iqbal led from the front as Fortune Barishal confirmed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs as the fourth and last team after beating Comilla Victorians by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Barishal's victory effectively ruined Khulna Tigers' hopes to give a shot to playoffs. Khulna took on Sylhet Strikers in the last match of the BPL group phase Friday, but the match turned out to be an inconsequential one.
Barishal will face of Chattogram Challengers in the eliminator game while Comilla despite the defeat, secured second spot, meaning they will lock horns with league leaders Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the BPL final. Both matches will be held on Monday.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam led the bowling with 3-20 while pacer Mohammad Siafuddin (2-16) and West Indies recruit Obed McCoy (2-40) complemented him with two wickets apiece as Barishal restricted Comilla to 140-8.
Tamim's 48 ball-66, laced with six fours and three sixes, steered the side to victory with six wickets and two balls remaining. Tamim ruled the bowlers right from the words go although his opener partner Ahmed Shehzad yet again failed to live up to the expectation, being out on 1. He added 64 with Kyle Mayers for the second wicket with the latter hitting run-a-ball-25.
Mushfiqur Rahim who made 17, failed to make his start count but Tamim kept the side on course and was dismissed when his side was 19-run away from the victory. Mahmudullah Riyad (12*) and Soumya Sarkar (6*) did the rest after Tamim's dismissal.
Being sent to bat first, Comilla failed to come with terms on Mirpur's slow surface as they lost wickets at regular interval. With Taijul and McCoy slicing the top order, Saifuddin, who conceded just five runs in his first three overs, stifled Comilla's innings. Saifuddin later gave away 11 runs in his last over but took two wickets.
Jaker Ali Anik provided the late onslaught with 16 ball-38 not, hitting two fours and four wickets, which gave Comilla something to defend. Towhid Hriody with 26 ball-25 and Moeen Ali with 22 ball-23 were the two other notable scorers for Comilla.